ADVERTISEMENT

Kay Kay Menon-starrer detective series ‘Shekhar Home’ gets premiere date

Published - August 01, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Inspired by the adventures of Sherlock Holmes, the detective drama series also features Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari

PTI

A poster for ‘Shekhar Home’

Streaming service JioCinema on Thursday announced that its upcoming series “Shekhar Home”, fronted by Kay Kay Menon, will release on August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The detective drama series, also starring Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari, is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

‘The Railway Men’ series review: A bracing, wishful saga of bravery

“Shekhar Home” is an original work of fiction, inspired by literary works of the noted British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, which are in the public domain, the makers said in a press note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries, the official synopsis read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Menon, known for his stellar performances in “Black Friday”, “Sarkar”, “Haider”, and “Special OPS”, said he instantly fell in love with the complex world of the show and his character.

"Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The series isn't just about solving crimes—it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I’m excited to bring Shekhar to all of you,” the 57-year-old actor said in a statement.

Dugal, who was last seen in the fan-favourite series, “Mirzapur 3”, said she is delighted to be working with talented co-stars like Menon, Shorey and Kulhari.

‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 review: This epic on the nexus between crime and politics is strictly for fans

“My character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon with—a strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice. She has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty adds a layer of intrigue. Their bond, evolving through shared challenges and discoveries, gives a glimpse of a partnership that goes beyond solving the case,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kulhari said “Shekhar Home” is an entertaining and thought-provoking show.

“‘Shekhar Home’ is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read—you instantly know you must be a part of it. It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences.

‘Hindi-Vindi’: Neena Gupta-led musical drama gets first look

From the moment I stepped onto the set, I knew this was going to be a special journey, and my character is an interesting one,” the actor, who has made a mark with diverse roles in “Pink”, “Four More Shots Please!”, and “Human”, said.

The six-episode series, which is set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, is produced by BBC Studios Productions India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US