Kay Kay Menon-starrer detective series ‘Shekhar Home’ gets premiere date

Streaming service JioCinema on Thursday announced that its upcoming series “Shekhar Home”, fronted by Kay Kay Menon, will release on August 14.

The detective drama series, also starring Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari, is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

“Shekhar Home” is an original work of fiction, inspired by literary works of the noted British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, which are in the public domain, the makers said in a press note.

Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries, the official synopsis read.

Menon, known for his stellar performances in “Black Friday”, “Sarkar”, “Haider”, and “Special OPS”, said he instantly fell in love with the complex world of the show and his character.

"Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries.

"The series isn't just about solving crimes—it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I’m excited to bring Shekhar to all of you,” the 57-year-old actor said in a statement.

Dugal, who was last seen in the fan-favourite series, “Mirzapur 3”, said she is delighted to be working with talented co-stars like Menon, Shorey and Kulhari.

“My character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon with—a strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice. She has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty adds a layer of intrigue. Their bond, evolving through shared challenges and discoveries, gives a glimpse of a partnership that goes beyond solving the case,” she said.

Kulhari said “Shekhar Home” is an entertaining and thought-provoking show.

“‘Shekhar Home’ is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read—you instantly know you must be a part of it. It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences.

From the moment I stepped onto the set, I knew this was going to be a special journey, and my character is an interesting one,” the actor, who has made a mark with diverse roles in “Pink”, “Four More Shots Please!”, and “Human”, said.

The six-episode series, which is set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, is produced by BBC Studios Productions India.