‘I am fascinated by each and every aspect of direction’, says Kavya Prakash about her début film ‘Vaanku’

Kavya Prakash may be suffering from a bad throat but that does not dampen the enthusiasm in her voice or prevent her from speaking nineteen to the dozen about her directorial début Vaanku.

An adaptation of Unni R’s popular short story by the same name, the film zooms in on Razia, a young woman, and her desire to recite the Azaan (the call to prayer), better known as vaanku in Malayalam, to the shock of her family and society.

Kavya Prakash | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The daughter of filmmaker VK Prakash, Kavya says she grew up watching her father work on various sets, be it commercials, music videos or films. “And I knew then, even as a child, that I wanted to become a director. I am fascinated by each and every aspect of direction. I enjoy the entire process right from scripting and casting to shooting and editing. I have been hands on on all aspects of Vaanku, even the music composition and the final mix of the film,” says Kavya, a graduate of visual communication from Manipal University.

The seed for shooting Vaanku as her directorial first was planted by Unni. “Unni sir had dropped by my father’s office and we began talking. He started narrating various stories of his. I felt an instant connect when I heard Vaanku. He noticed how my eyes lit up when he narrated the tale and suggested I turn it into a film. As I was fascinated by the tale and its characters I didn’t think twice.”

The scripting for the movie took over two years as Shabna Muhammed, who has penned the screenplay and dialogues, wanted to handle “the sensitive subject subtly without hurting anyone’s sentiments or sensibilities. Razia’s desire to recite vaanku is not an act of rebellion or a means for her to challenge the community; it comes from her desire to bring out her Sufi nature.

“We have given close attention to detail to the dialogues, the clothes, the village wherein the film was set…”

It also helped that Unni was personally involved with the project from start till end. “I was clear that I wouldn’t tamper with his vision. He was there as a guide at every step of the making of the film.”

Anaswera Rajan in a scene from Vaanku | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The choice of the cast, most of them newcomers, was a joint effort by Kavya, Shabna and Unni. The actors, says Kavya, attended a three-day workshop.

“It was more of an ice-breaker than an acting camp. As most of them were new, I wanted them to be comfortable. I wanted them to feel free to pose questions, like why their character reacts to a situation in certain way, for instance. I believe the more comfortable your team is, the better their performance on screen will be.”

Although her father, a two-time National Award winning director, is an executive producer of the film, Kavya relied on him for just emotional support.

Kavya Prakash | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“I didn’t ask him for any guidance. I was clear that the film had my all; it is my baby. Only then can I take satisfaction with the outcome,” says the 27-year-old who doesn’t believe in having things handed to her on a silver platter.

Says Kavya: “I worked in the corporate field and the advertisement industry before joining my dad’s office. Even then, I started from scratch; I didn’t want to be treated differently just because I am VK Prakash’s daughter. I started out as an assistant director at my dad’s company and I have worked with Mridul Nair on his film BTech.”

Kavya, who is planning to start work on a few new projects, which she is keeping under wraps, admits she is feeling nervous about how the audience will receive Vaanku, which will hit theatres on March 13.

“Although the film is based on Unni sir’s short story, we have adapted it to suit the cinematic format. I hope the audience will accept this film, which my team and I have poured our hearts and souls into. I want the audience to leave the theatre with smiles on their faces.”

Lyrics by PS Rafeeq is set to music by Ouseppachan. Arjun Ravi is the DOP. Anaswara Rajan of Thanneermathan Dinangal, plays Razia. Others in the cast include Nandana Varma, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Gopika Ramesh, Vineeth and Joy Mathew. Shabna dons the role of Razia’s mother.