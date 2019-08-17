"What happened to Losliya’s whole father-daughter bonding?" asks Bigg Boss contestant Sakshi Agarwal

How did you feel when you left Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

Extremely happy I was finally going home! After my birthday weekend, I had already come into the zone where I wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house. I was requesting Kamal sir to send me home. I have never felt that happy seeing my family before! I was back to my real self. I don’t know what happened to me inside.. there was so much drainage of energy.

Some people mentioned that you didn’t cry at all when you were eliminated...

I cried enough inside the house. They show you only one hour of footage, not the other 23! When I left, I wanted to say good things to people. I came to an understanding that it is a game show. Honestly, this was my biggest takeaway from that place.

Have you been watching the show after you left?

No. I actually saw the first seven episodes, but then came to a decision that I don’t want to watch it. I don’t want to go back memory lane and redo the whole thing. When I watched the episodes, obviously my biggest reaction was that so much more had happened!

How did you feel about Tharshan calling you a “user”?

In the end, on my eviction day, Tharshan said something about Sherin and my friendship which was not required. Just before leaving, I even told him to be sure about the words you use. ‘Using someone’ is a very strong term you know. I don’t have to justify my friendship to anybody.

Did you ever feel targeted?

After my birthday, a lot of things changed inside the house. There were two-three boys targeting one girl at a time. Because I wasn’t willing to do this, they started villainising me and targeting me.

It isn’t boys versus girls. It is a few boys versus one girl everyday... till that girl gets evicted.

When did you realise the turn of events?

The boys versus girls is a huge divide in the house now. When I was present, it wasn’t there. There were instances when a few boys would try to separate Sherin and I. They knew we were close and were trying to create a divide between the girls. Ever since Meera left, this started happening. They would make a few obscene comments. Reshma and I were victims of body shaming. When we voiced out our opinion about it, people had issues.

Do you think you were forced into the love-triangle?

This confusion has been battered left, right and centre. From the beginning every time I asked Losliya about what is happening between her and Kavin, she always said, “We are friends and I like talking to him.” Kavin said, “Machan ennaku nee than venum.”

For three weeks, everything was going smooth between Kavin and I, but then I saw a shift in emotion and attention. I thought their flirting despite all the issues that happened, was not appropriate. I told Kavin I didn’t want to be a part of the love triangle that he was trying to create.

Now there’s no romance between Kavin and Losliya anymore. It felt like they were trying to do a lot of things in front of me on purpose... like flirting with each other, holding hands and walking around at 3am in the morning and cozying up in a corner.

Even during all this, every second minute, he used to come back and tell me he wanted me.

Because a few people are getting fake audience claps, everything in the house, including friendships, change. What happened to Losliya’s whole father-daughter bonding? Not respecting elders is a complete no-no. How many ever fights I have had, I have never lost respect for elders. This is something that comes from your upbringing.

Do you think Losliya is being genuine in the house?

We were very good friends in the beginning. We used to talk a lot. There were instances when I tried to approach her to sort out the confusion that was happening between Kevin, Losliya and I. But she refused to talk. She just threw around attitude and arrogance like she’s from another planet and walked off! That’s exactly what Cheran Anna also said. She’s not talking to even him now.

What are your thoughts about Kavin?

Kavin made such a big scene about the open nominations. But he had nominated me so many times. Every time I trusted him and sorted things out, he brings out a new behaviour of his.

During Reshma’s captaincy task, Kavin threw two smiley balls on my head real hard. When my head bounced back because of the impact, I could see that Kavin did it. He came to me after and apologised. He said he hit me because he was angry about the ‘dog-in-the-bone task’ when his spectacles fell down when I touched him, and I hadn’t apologised about that. And he was romancing me at the same time!

This same man told Sandy I pushed him in the disc task. I’m a true sportswoman. I would never do this.

Vanitha said in an interview that she mentored you and that you wouldn’t be able to cope in the house without her...

Definitely. If Vani akka was there, this whole confusion could have been avoided. She helps me look at situations in 360 degrees. I didn’t have anyone who could tell me I was being stupid when I was.

Vani akka has a loud voice and stuff, but apart from that I think she was very genuine, apt and to-the-point. She always addressed both sides of the coin, and her actions were always justified. She was a great mentor to me.

Would you go back if you got the chance?

Definitely. I have a lot of unfinished business in there. My biggest drawback in the house was that my emotions took over my reality. I started thinking that world of mirage was real. I want to go back and show people how to play a fair and real game. You have to learn to stand on your own feet.

What does the future hold for you?

I already finished two films. One with G.V. Prakash directed by Ezhil. And another called Cinderella. These two are in the pipeline. I also did a web series under Kutti Padmini Productions. A lot of movie offers are coming my way, but I want to be selective because my next film has to be the next big thing in my life. I first want to take a break and start afresh in October.