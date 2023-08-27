Kavin replaces Harish Kalyan in Elan-Yuvan Shankar Raja’s film; title to be revealed soon

August 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

It was announced in December 2020 that actor Harish Kalyan, director Elan T and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja — the team behind Pyaar Prema Kaadhal — are reuniting for a film titled Star. Several first-look posters featuring Harish recreating icon looks of veteran actors like Kamal Haasan’s look from Sigappu Rojakkal, Rajinikanth’s look from Thalapathy, and Shah Rukh Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho were released as well.

However, there were no updates since then and a few reports suggested that the film was shelved. Of late, there have been speculations that Elan is reviving the project and that actor Kavin has replaced Harish Kalyan in the film. Today, the news was confirmed by the film’s crew.

The team released a picture featuring Kavin, Elan, and Yuvan joining hands to create a star symbol. The team also announced that the title of the film will be revealed through a poster tomorrow at 6 PM.

It remains unknown if the project is still titled Star. Earlier, Elan had revealed that the film will chart three stages of the protagonist’s life.

The film will have cinematography by Ezhil and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP are bankrolling the film.

Notably, the news comes just days after Kavin got married to his long-time girlfriend Monicka David. The actor was seen earlier this year in the much-acclaimed Dada.

