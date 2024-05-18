Kavin - Andrea Jeremiah team up for ‘Mask’; Vetrimaaran to produce the film

Actors Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah are collaborating on a new film titled Mask. Director Vetrimaaran, known for producing films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai and Vada Chennai, is bankrolling the film under his Grass Root Film Company banner along with SP Chokkalingam’s Black Madras Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavin, who was recently seen in Star, took to X to share the news along with stills from the film’s launch ceremony.

The actor also shared a video from the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mask will be directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok and will also star Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke.

GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of music for Mask while RD Rajasekhar is in charge of cinematography. Said to be a dark comedy thriller set in Chennai the film will go on floors from the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Kavin will next be seen in director Nelson’s maiden production Bloody Beggar. On the other hand, Andrea has films like Pisasu 2 and Manushi coming up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.