ADVERTISEMENT

Kavin - Andrea Jeremiah team up for ‘Mask’; Vetrimaaran to produce the film

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, ‘Mask’ will also star Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Andrea Jeremiah, director Vikarnan Ashok, Kavin and Vetrimaaran  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah are collaborating on a new film titled Mask. Director Vetrimaaran, known for producing films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai and Vada Chennai, is bankrolling the film under his Grass Root Film Company banner along with SP Chokkalingam’s Black Madras Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavin on ‘Star,’ stardom and reaching for the stars

Kavin, who was recently seen in Star, took to X to share the news along with stills from the film’s launch ceremony. 

‘Bloody Beggar’: Kavin to star in Nelson’s maiden production

The actor also shared a video from the event. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mask will be directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok and will also star Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Manushi’ trailer: Andrea Jeremiah is a suspect in Gopi Nainar’s sophomore

GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of music for Mask while RD Rajasekhar is in charge of cinematography. Said to be a dark comedy thriller set in Chennai the film will go on floors from the last week of May. 

Meanwhile, Kavin will next be seen in director Nelson’s maiden production Bloody Beggar. On the other hand, Andrea has films like Pisasu 2 and Manushi coming up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US