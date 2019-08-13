Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ video co-star accuses her of sexual misconduct

Pop star Katy Perry has been accused by model Josh Kloss, her Teenage Dream music video co-star, for allegedly making inappropriate and non-consensual contact with him at a social event.

The model made the accusations ahead of the ninth anniversary of the Teenage Dream album’s release.

In an Instagram post, Kloss said his experience of working on the video was “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” the model wrote.

Kloss also recounted another incident on the set for a music video during which Perry allegedly called kissing him “gross”.

He claimed that the singer’s representatives prevented him from speaking about his time with the her.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,” Kloss wrote.

The model played Perry’s love interest in the video for one for her most popular songs.

In another post, Kloss shared the screenshots of emails with Perry’s representatives, highlighting the way they controlled his media presence.

“The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realise hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing ‘How was Katy Perry?’”

Perry or her representative have not yet commented on the allegations.