Katy O’Brian of ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ fame joins cast of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

March 28, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

O’Brian is also known for her roles in ‘The Mandalorian’ and Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Katy O’Brian, recognized for her role in A24’s upcoming Love Lies Bleeding, has been confirmed to join the cast of the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Deadline reports that O’Brian’s character in the upcoming spy thriller remains undisclosed. With its latest installment last year - Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - the blockbuster franchise revolves around the adventures of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, and his team of operatives as they undertake dangerous missions worldwide. O’Brian will join returning cast members such as Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in this latest installment. ALSO READ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ review: Tom Cruise ups the ante once again and succeeds in style

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed previous films in the series, and produced by a team including Cruise, the eighth film was originally scheduled for release on June 28th but has been postponed to May 23, 2025, due to delays stemming from the Hollywood strikes last year.

O’Brian’s casting follows her well-received performance in Rose Glass’s upcoming thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, in which she stars across Kristen Stewart; as well as appearances in series like The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.