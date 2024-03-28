Katy O’Brian of ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ fame joins cast of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Katy O’Brian, recognized for her role in A24’s upcoming Love Lies Bleeding, has been confirmed to join the cast of the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Deadline reports that O’Brian’s character in the upcoming spy thriller remains undisclosed.
With its latest installment last year - Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - the blockbuster franchise revolves around the adventures of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, and his team of operatives as they undertake dangerous missions worldwide. O’Brian will join returning cast members such as Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in this latest installment.