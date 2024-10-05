Katy O’Brian boards Glen Powell’s ‘The Running Man’ movie

The Mandalorian actor Katy O'Brian will feature opposite Glen Powell in filmmaker Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man.

Powell is taking on the role originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 sci-fi action film, based on the novel by Stephen King, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film takes place in a dystopian future where a TV show follows criminal “runners” escape professional killers. Wright, best known for movies Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, has co-written the script with Michael Bacall.

The filmmaker will also produce the new version with Simon Kinberg and Nira Park.

O'Brian was most recently seen as bodybuilder Jackie in Kristen Stewart-led Love Lies Bleeding. She recently joined the cast of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8.

