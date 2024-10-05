GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Katy O’Brian boards Glen Powell’s ‘The Running Man’ movie

Powell is taking on the role originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 sci-fi action film, based on the novel by Stephen King

Published - October 05, 2024 01:02 pm IST

PTI
Katy M. O’Brian

Katy M. O’Brian | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Mandalorian actor Katy O'Brian will feature opposite Glen Powell in filmmaker Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man.

‘Hit Man’ movie review: Glen Powell hits the mark in sultry Linklater romedy

Powell is taking on the role originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 sci-fi action film, based on the novel by Stephen King, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film takes place in a dystopian future where a TV show follows criminal “runners” escape professional killers. Wright, best known for movies Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, has co-written the script with Michael Bacall.

The filmmaker will also produce the new version with Simon Kinberg and Nira Park.

Glen Powell leads cast in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’

O'Brian was most recently seen as bodybuilder Jackie in Kristen Stewart-led Love Lies Bleeding. She recently joined the cast of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8.

