Katrina Kaif’s ’Phone Bhoot’ to hit screens in October
Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads, the supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame
Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has a new release date. The supernatural-comedy film will release in theatres on October 7.
Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.
The production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page. "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read.
The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.
Phone Boot was previously scheduled to be released in theatres on July 15.
