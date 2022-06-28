Katrina Kaif’s ’Phone Bhoot’ to hit screens in October

PTI June 28, 2022 13:17 IST

Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads, the supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame

Announcement poster of ‘Phone Bhoot’ | Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment / Twitter

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has a new release date. The supernatural-comedy film will release in theatres on October 7. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. The production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page. "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read. #PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.#KatrinaKaif#IshaanKhatter@SiddyChats@bindasbhidu#SheebaChaddha@EkThapaTiger#SurenderThakur@gurmmeet@ritesh_sid@FarOutAkhtarpic.twitter.com/aMf8rtIZ5K — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) June 28, 2022 The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. Phone Boot was previously scheduled to be released in theatres on July 15.



