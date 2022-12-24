ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share first poster of 'Merry Christmas', film to release in 2023

December 24, 2022 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil

PTI

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film "Merry Christmas".

The movie, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars, is being directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil.

"We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas" the 39-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, "#MerryChristmas coming soon."

The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Kaif most recently starred in "Phone Bhoot" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan.

"Vikram" star Sethupathi's upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's "Viduthalai", Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and Prime Video series "Farzi" with Shahid Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US