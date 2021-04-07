Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

Katrina Kaif

07 April 2021 11:11 IST

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and others

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Kaif, 37, took to her Instagram Story and requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

The “Bharat” star said she is currently following protocols listed by her doctors and thanked fans for their continued support.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Kaif wrote.

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after superstar Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, singer Aditya Narayan, among others.

Earlier in the day, comic Kunal Kamra also tested COVID-19 positive, along with his parents.

Yesterday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for COVID-19. The duo were shooting Karan Johar-backed upcoming film “Mr Lele” in the city.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.