ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif reacts to trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s quirky film ‘Bad Newz’

Published - June 29, 2024 11:40 am IST

Dharma Productions’ latest comedy, ‘Bad Newz’, featuring Kaushal with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, will release in theatres on July 19

ANI

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal; A still from ‘Bad Newz’

After watching the trailer of 'Bad Newz', actor Katrina Kaif is thrilled for husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film. On her Instagram story on Friday, Katrina re-posted the film's trailer and gave a shout-out. She wrote, "Can't wait for this. Congratulations."

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer for Dharma Productions' latest comedy, 'Bad Newz' dropped on Friday. This quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation.

‘Bad Newz’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri bring the laughs in this pregnancy comedy

The trailer stars Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood. Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer. The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead trio. From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk, brings his signature brand of humour to the table.And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the center of it all. 'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles .Bad Newz is co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

‘Merry Christmas’ movie review: Sriram Raghavan delivers a sumptuous slice of crime thanks to a fabulous Vijay Sethupathi

The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.The film will hit theatres on July 19. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US