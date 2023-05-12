ADVERTISEMENT

Katherine Heigl, John Travolta to headline rom-com ‘That’s Amore!’

May 12, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Nick Vallelonga is directing the feature film

PTI

Katherine Heigl | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl are set to lead romantic-comedy movie "That's Amore!".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Nick Vallelonga is directing the feature film.

The project was announced by Palisades Park Pictures on Thursday ahead of the sales launch for the film at Cannes Film Festival.

“Nick Venere (Travolta) is a modern-day “Marty” – he’s never been married and his best dating years are well behind him. He’s never heard the words “I love you” and figures he never will.”

“Patty Amore (Heigl) has her share of problems as well. Shy and introverted, she’s filled with various tics and nervous habits. A secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, have caused her to withdraw from the dating game. When Nick and Patty meet, literally bumping into one another, they share an immediate connection. When these two emotionally damaged people attempt to date one another, their families get involved, and the results are hilarious," the official synopsis reads.

The team is set to start filming in August.

David Polemeni, Tamara Birkemoe and Mark Damon are serving as executive producers on the film.

