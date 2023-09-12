Kate Winslet says she is unafraid of nude scenes

September 12, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Despite facing criticism for her body, Kate Winslet has revealed in an interview that she will continue to embrace nude scenes bravely. The actor’s film Lee premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar winner stars as the popular World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller in the movie.

In a Vogue interview, talking about the nude scenes in the film, Winslet said, “I was consistently told I was the wrong shape. I was consistently told I would have to settle for less. I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am—let’s get on with it.”

Winslet slipped while running and injured her back on the first day of filming of Lee. “i had three massive hematomas on my spine. I could barely stand up” said the 47-year-old actress. Winslet added that she refused to let the production get delayed due to her injury, and even paid out of pocket the cast and crew’s wages for two weeks when financing hit a speed bump.

Talking about scenes in the film in which she appears in bikini or topless, Winslet said, “You know I had to be really brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that. And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’ And I’d go, ‘Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!’”

ALSO READ: ‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet set to dazzle in HBO’s delicious satire

The actress also lashed out male executives who patronised her while she was arranging the necessary funds to make Lee.