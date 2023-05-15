HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards

Kate Winslet won the best actress award for her role in ‘I am Ruth’ while Whishaw won the best actor honour for his performance in the medical comedy-drama ‘This is Going to Hurt’

May 15, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Reuters
Kate Winslet with the Best Actress Award at the BAFTA Television Awards in London.

Kate Winslet with the Best Actress Award at the BAFTA Television Awards in London. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media.

Winslet was recognised for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in I am Ruth, a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

ALSO READ
‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet set to dazzle in HBO’s delicious satire

" 'I Am Ruth' was made... for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can," Winslet said.

"And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: this does not need to be your life. To people in power and to people who can make change: please, criminalise harmful content. Please eradicate harmful content. We don't want it. We want our children back."

Ben Whishaw poses with the Leading Actor award at the BAFTA Television Awards in London.

Ben Whishaw poses with the Leading Actor award at the BAFTA Television Awards in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Whishaw won for his portrayal of a doctor working in an obstetrics ward at a London hospital in medical comedy-drama This is Going to Hurt, which is based on former doctor Adam Kay's memoir.

ALSO READ:Kate Winslet hospitalised after slipping on sets of ‘Lee’ in Croatia

Dublin-set Bad Sisters won the drama series categories as well as a supporting actress prize for Anne-Marie Duff. Best supporting actor went to Adeel Akhtar for crime drama Sherwood.

The final season of Derry Girls won scripted comedy while Netflix series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story won the international category.

BBC One's coverage of the Party at the Palace celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne last June won the live event section. A sketch showing the late monarch having tea with Paddington Bear, voiced by Whishaw, won the memorable moment award, voted for by the public.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.