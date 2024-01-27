GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kate Hudson to star in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming Netflix comedy

The series is set in the front office of a professional basketball team, andNetflix has given the series a 10 episode order

January 27, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson. | Photo Credit: AP

Kate Hudson will feature in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy. The series is set in the front office of a professional basketball team, reports Variety. Netflix has given the series a 10 episode order.

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports,” reads the official description of the series.

Hudson recently starred in the second season of the Apple TV+ drama series Truth Be Told. She was also part of the seven episodes of the hit Fox series Glee. David Stassen is the showrunner while Kaling is the co-writer and executive producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.

