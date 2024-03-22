GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kate Hallett and Herman Tommeraas to star in teen thriller ‘Sweetness’

The ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Ragnarok’ stars join the cast of Emma Higgins upcoming debut feature

March 22, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kate Hallett (Left) in a still from Sarah Polley’s Women Talking

Kate Hallett (Left) in a still from Sarah Polley’s Women Talking

Women Talking breakout star Kate Hallett and Ragnarok sensation Herman Tømmeraas are set to headline the upcoming teen thriller Sweetness, directed by Emma Higgins.

Hallett steps into the shoes of Rylee Baker, a 16-year-old whose chance encounter with her idol, pop star Payton Adler (played by Tømmeraas), unravels a dark reality of addiction and dysfunction. As Rylee endeavors to aid Payton, her well-intentioned efforts spiral into a sinister journey where teenage dreams collide with chilling consequences.

Filming for Sweetness is slated to commence next month in North Bay, Ontario, marking Higgins’ debut feature as both director and writer. Expressing her passion for horror, Higgins emphasizes the film’s capacity to unsettle audiences, echoing the experiences of her own youth.

Joining the ensemble cast are Aya Furukawa, Amanda Brugel, and Steven Ogg from The Walking Dead. Produced by Fela and When We Were Kids Entertainment, with Taj Critchlow and Daniel Quinn at the helm, Sweetness heralds Fela’s entry into feature filmmaking, following a string of successful music video ventures with industry heavyweights like Drake, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar.

