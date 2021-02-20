‘Kasturi Nivas’ team head to Chikamagalur

20 February 2021 15:54 IST

Udaya TV’s series Kasthuri Nivasa completes the 350th episode and seems to be going strong. The story follows a joint family focusing on the relationship between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

Raghav and Mrudula play the protagonists. The team is currently shooting a few special episodes in Chickmagalur in the picturesque locales of Mulayanagiri, Baba Budanagiri and the surrounding coffee plantations.

These special episodes will be aired on Udaya TV from Monday to Saturday at 7pm.

