Kashish queer film festival in Mumbai postponed

Mumbai

19 March 2020 02:43 IST

Billed as the biggest queer film festival in South Asia, the LGBTQAI+ event will now be conducted in September

The 11th edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has been postponed from May to September, owing to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The festival was scheduled to be held from May 20 to 24 at three venues — Liberty Cinema, Metro Inox, and Alliance Française de Bombay.

Advertising

Advertising

Billed as the biggest queer film festival in South Asia, Kashish is counted among the important events in Mumbai’s film festival calendar. “The Kashish team feels that precaution is the best way and it is time for all of us to stand in solidarity and ensure everyone’s safety and health. We look forward to being able to share a later date in September with everyone to celebrate Kashish 2020 with the same grandness, joviality and community bonding that the festival is known for,” Sridhar Rangayan, festival director, said.

While the line-up for the festival has not been revealed, the programme for the 11th edition has been locked.

Just days short of launching, BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival has also been cancelled in the wake of the outbreak. The festival is counted among the leading queer film festivals in the world. Faraz Arif Ansari’s lesbian romance drama, Sheer Qorma, was slated to have its world première at the festival. The film features Swara Bhaskar, Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta in leading roles.

“Today, as we stand, with our world grappled with the deathly COVID-19, all our premières stand cancelled or postponed indefinitely (sic),” Mr. Ansari tweeted.