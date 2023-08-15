ADVERTISEMENT

‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’: Trailer of Bharathiraja, Gautam Vasudev Menon starrer out

August 15, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’ is directed by Thankar Bachan and the film is about a father-son relationship

The Hindu Bureau

Gautam Vasudev Menon and Bharathiraja from ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The trailer of Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is out. Directed by Thankar Bachan, the film stars veteran director Bharathiraja, and ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon. The film will hit the screens on September 1.

The trailer shows Bharathiraja in the role of Justice Ramanathan. Known for his supreme integrity, Ramanathan seems to be at loggerheads with his lawyer son, played by Gautam Menon.

The film also stars Yogi Babu, Mahana Sanjeevi, Aditi Balan, SA Chandrasekhar, Pyramid Natarajan, and Delhi Ganesan in key roles. G V Prakash has composed the music while veteran B Lenin is the editor. The cinematography is from N K Ekambaram. Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is based on a short story that the director wrote in 2006.

