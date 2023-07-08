ADVERTISEMENT

Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ gets a release date

July 08, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Telugu film ‘Bedurulanka 2012’, touted to be a village dramedy, is directed by Clax

The Hindu Bureau

Kartikeya Gummakonda in ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

After a lengthy gap, actor Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Bedurulanka 2012 has got a release date. The Telugu film, touted to be a village drama, is set to release on August 25.

Bedurulanka 2012 is produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni and will be presented by C Yuvaraju. Neha Shetty, who starred in the hit film DJ Tillu, is the female lead of the film.

ALSO READ:‘DJ Tillu’ movie review: Siddhu steals the show in this outlandish comic caper

The film is set to be shot in the backdrop of Godavari. Manisharma is the music composer for the film. Kartikeya was last seen in Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by H Vinoth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US