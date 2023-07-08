HamberMenu
Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ gets a release date

The Telugu film ‘Bedurulanka 2012’, touted to be a village dramedy, is directed by Clax

July 08, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartikeya Gummakonda in ‘Bedurulanka 2012’

Kartikeya Gummakonda in ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

After a lengthy gap, actor Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Bedurulanka 2012 has got a release date. The Telugu film, touted to be a village drama, is set to release on August 25.

Bedurulanka 2012 is produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni and will be presented by C Yuvaraju. Neha Shetty, who starred in the hit film DJ Tillu, is the female lead of the film.

ALSO READ:‘DJ Tillu’ movie review: Siddhu steals the show in this outlandish comic caper

The film is set to be shot in the backdrop of Godavari. Manisharma is the music composer for the film. Kartikeya was last seen in Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by H Vinoth.

