Kartikeya Gummakonda: The success of ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ will serve as a validation of my choice

When Kartikeya Gummakonda was six, he danced to ‘Ramma Chilakamma’ from Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Choodalani Vundi in school. The warm reception filled him with joy. By the time he was in class V or VI, he wanted to grow up and become a star. “I am glad I convinced my parents and gave acting a shot; otherwise I would have always regretted not trying,” he says during this interview ahead of the release of his new Telugu film, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, on May 31.

Kartikeya exudes confidence when he discusses Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, directed by debutant Prashanth Reddy who had earlier worked with director Sujeeth in Run Raja Run and Saaho. “I have not signed my next film. I am confident about Bhaje… and a good reception will validate my choice as an actor; I will be sure that I am on the right path.”

This interview happens at an office in Madhapur, Hyderabad, where camera crews are waiting to film his interviews. Moving from one interview to another, he says, “I have a lot of patience, that helps me get through the promotion schedules. It is a part of my job.”

Bhaje… comes after his previous hit film, Bedurulanka 2012, but has been in the works for nearly two years. Prashanth had pitched a story that blends a father-son bond with a race against time. Since a considerable portion of the film involves a car chase, titles such as ‘Race’ and ‘Speed’ were considered. The team opted for Bhaje… for its resonance with the Hanuman Chalisa and its metaphorical connection to the narrative.

Prabhas’s luxury car

A silver Jaguar that features prominently in the film was earlier used by actor Prabhas. “A luxury car plays a significant part in the story. About 40 minutes in the second half is on the road and involves car chase sequences. If we were to hire a Jaguar, we would be concerned about the rentals, fixing cameras and any damage. The producers of UV Creations (associates of actor Prabhas) remembered that Prabhas anna has a Jaguar that he is not currently using and requested him to lend it for the film,” says Karthikeya.

The actor says that while the car chase portions ensure the adrenaline rush, the story of the father and the son gives it the emotional heft. Bhaje… was filmed in 53 days, of which the car portions were filmed in 20 days. “On some days, we filmed long hours. I would arrive on the sets at 6am and leave the next day at 8am.”

Meticulous planning at the pre-production stage, he says, made this possible. “Plenty of sketches were made and Prashanth was clear on how he wanted his script to be translated on to the screen. Action choreographers Dilip Subbarayan and Venkat master helped us execute it smoothly. We were particular about working within our budget.”

Bhaje… is Kartikeya’s ninth film as a lead actor and his 11th, including two films starring him as an antagonist — Nani’sGang Leader and the Tamil film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar. Kartikeya reckons he is still open to characters with grey shades if presented with a good script and an interesting characterisation. “I worked in Nani’s Gang Leader soon after RX100. Until then I was being offered characters that required me to look rugged. That film presented me with a stylish look and helped me get urban, stylish-looking parts in my next films. Today if I was offered a film like that, I would want more from the antagonist’s role.”

Leap of faith

Entering the industry as an outsider, Kartikeya acknowledges he was lucky to have his family’s support. His parents, who own a school in Vanasthalipuram, were initially concerned when he said he wanted to be an actor. An alumnus of NIT Warangal, Kartikeya knew he could pursue postgraduation if he did not succeed as an actor. But he was determined to give it a shot. “I told my dad that whenever I come across a poster of a hit film, I might regret that perhaps I could have been in it. I wanted to try. He relented and asked me to try until I am 25 or 26.” His family also backed him by producing Rx100, his first blockbuster, and 90ML.

Ten films later, at 31, Kartikeya observes that he has improved as an actor and is learning to assess scripts better. “With experience, I am learning how to switch on and off on the sets and do what is required for a shot. Earlier when I watched a rough cut of my film, I would not know how to assess it. I can manage to an extent today. I am still learning.”

There are times when his mother is concerned about the pre-release anxiety he goes through. “But I will not exchange this for anything else,” says Kartikeya.

