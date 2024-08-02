Kartik Aaryan wraps ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ shoot

Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Thursday. Aaryan, 33, made the announcement through his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor shared a picture of the cake which had "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FILM WRAP" written on it. He also captioned "This Diwali" below the post, hinting at the film's release date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third sequel of the franchise and is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second sequel released in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, the star of the 2007 film, in lead roles. Dimri, 30, is a new addition to the story.

The first part featured Akshay Kumar, Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a massive success. The second installment, which had nothing to do with the story of the first film except from the title, released in 2022. Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani were the main stars in the movie.

ALSO READ:Kartik Aaryan exclusive: ‘I am aware of the euphoria around me’

The shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began on March 9 this year. Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the horror-comedy is slated to hit the big screens on November 1.

Kartik Aaryan's last project was Chandu Champion, a biopic on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.