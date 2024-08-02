GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kartik Aaryan wraps ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ shoot

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, also starring Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri, is directed by Anees Bazmee

Published - August 02, 2024 02:44 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Thursday. Aaryan, 33, made the announcement through his Instagram story.

The actor shared a picture of the cake which had "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FILM WRAP" written on it. He also captioned "This Diwali" below the post, hinting at the film's release date.

‘Chandu Champion’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan punches his way to a podium finish

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third sequel of the franchise and is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second sequel released in 2022.

The film will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, the star of the 2007 film, in lead roles. Dimri, 30, is a new addition to the story.

The first part featured Akshay Kumar, Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a massive success. The second installment, which had nothing to do with the story of the first film except from the title, released in 2022. Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani were the main stars in the movie.

ALSO READ:Kartik Aaryan exclusive: ‘I am aware of the euphoria around me’

The shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began on March 9 this year. Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the horror-comedy is slated to hit the big screens on November 1.

Kartik Aaryan's last project was Chandu Champion, a biopic on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

