Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar's next film production

November 22, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Karan Johar shared the announcement in an Instagram post on the occasion of Aaryan's 33 birthday

PTI

Kartik Aaryan | Photo Credit: SAKCHAI LALIT

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming home production, the makers announced on Wednesday. The untitled film will be directed by Sandeep Modi of The Night Manager fame.

A Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms Ltd presentation, the movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor. Karan Johar shared the announcement in an Instagram post on the occasion of Aaryan's 33 birthday. He also extended birthday wishes to Aaryan and expressed his desire to collaborate with the actor again.

This film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025.

In 2019, it was announced that Aaryan and Karan Johar would work together on Dostana 2. Two years later, the makers said they will be recasting for the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.

