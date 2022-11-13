Kartik Aaryan to feature in 'Hera Pheri 3', confirms Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal, the main face of ‘Hera Pheri’, confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday

ANI
November 13, 2022 12:48 IST

Kartik Aaryan | Photo Credit: @kartikaaryan/Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan will feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise Hera Pheri. On Friday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of Hera Pheri, took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Earlier Abhishek was also roped in to play one of the main characters in Hera Pheri 3. However, due to certain reasons, he quit the project. Official confirmation from Kartik and Hera Pheri 3 makers is still awaited.

