Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller

PTI
October 27, 2022 15:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/Twitter

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan-fronted Freddy is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced Thursday.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Aaryan said he is elated to be part of Freddy, which gave him the opportunity to explore a new avatar on screen. “I feel fortunate to be a part of ‘Freddy’, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before.

“It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, they are happy to screen Aaryan’s upcoming movie on the platform. “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, ‘Freddy’, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar,” added Gaurav.

The streamer will announce the release date of the film soon.

After Dhamaka, which was released on Netflix last year, Freddy is the second movie starring Kartik which is heading for a digital debut.

