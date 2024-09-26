GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kartik Aaryan shares poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, confirms release date

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, helmed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Published - September 26, 2024 12:59 pm IST

ANI
A poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

A poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. | Photo Credit: @kartikaaryan/Instagram

Makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 treated fans with an intriguing first poster of the film. Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan exclusive: ‘I am aware of the euphoria around me’

The poster shows a door with blood stains and a lock, hinting at a thrilling and spooky experience this Diwali. Kartik took to Instagram to announce the film's wrap. He shared a video from the sets in which he, along with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa team, can be seen celebrating the completion of the film shooting.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise.

ALSO READ:‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ movie review: Apart from Tabu, not much to remember in this ‘horror-comedy’

She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Captain India.

