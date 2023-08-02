HamberMenu
Kartik Aaryan shares first-look from Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

The film is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist

August 02, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aaryan in a still from ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan in a still from 'Chandu Champion'

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared his first look from Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion. The film has wrapped up its first schedule in London.

“When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London,” Aryan wrote on Instagram, sharing the still.

According to the makers, Chandu Champion is based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. It is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

The film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Khan had previously directed the cricket historical 83. His notable works include Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Aaryan was recently in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

