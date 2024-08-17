GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Chandu Champion’, Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ win top honours at IFFM 2024

Kabir Khan shared the best director award for ‘Chandu Champion’ with Nithilan Swaminathan, who received the award for ‘Maharaja’, starring Vijay Sethupathi

Published - August 17, 2024 04:34 pm IST

PTI
Karthik Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’.

Karthik Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’. | Photo Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson/YouTube

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion and Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail won the top awards at the 2024 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The 2024 award ceremony was held at the iconic Palais Theatre, Melbourne on Friday and recognised the best talent in Indian cinema, in films and OTT. Aaryan took home the best actor award for his portrayal of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the sports drama, Chandu Champion.

‘Chandu Champion’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan punches his way to a podium finish

Filmmaker Kabir Khan shared the best director award for the film with Nithilan Swaminathan, who received the award for his work in the Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil action-thriller Maharaja. The best performance of the year (critics) award was given to Massey for his performance as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial also bagged the best film prize.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu received the best actress trophy for her role in the Malayalam-language drama Ullozhukku (Undercurrent).

In the critics choice category, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honoured with the best film award for its innovative approach and storytelling, while Dominic Sangma received best director award for “Rimdogittanga” (Rapture).

‘Laapataa Ladies’ movie review: Kiran Rao lifts the veil on patriarchy with a sharp social satire

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s widely-loved film Amar Singh Chamkila received the breakout film of the year award. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot, the movie is based on the life of the slain Punjabi musician.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was recognised with the Equality in Cinema award. The comedy-drama film, based on the illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Actors Rasika Dugal and Adarsh Gourav were felicitated with the Diversity Champion and the Disruptor in Cinema awards, respectively. Crime thriller show Kohraa, starring Survinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, won the best series award.

ALSO READ:‘Maharaja’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi stands out in Nithilan Saminathan’s almost-there thriller

Actors Arjun Mathur and Nimisha Sajayan were given the best actor awards in a series for their work in Made In Heaven Season 2 and Poacher, respectively.

RRR star Ram Charan and music maestro AR Rahman bagged two honours for their cinematic achievements. Charan also hoisted the Indian national flag at Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square to celebrate the Indian spirit and recognise every Indian as a representative of Indian cinema.

