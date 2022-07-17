Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' to release in February
The Rohit Dhawan-directed film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday announced that his upcoming film Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film, which was earlier supposed to come out in November this year.
Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.
