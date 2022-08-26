Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to release in June 2023

Billed as a ‘soulful musical love saga,’ the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans

PTI
August 26, 2022 15:59 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer "Satyaprem Ki Katha" will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

"Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet.

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".

"Satyaprem Ki Katha" is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

