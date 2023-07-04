ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan’s film titled ‘Chandu Champion’, to release in June 2024

July 04, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

‘Chandu Champion’ is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up

Poster of ‘Chandu Champion’ | Photo Credit: @NGEMovies/Twitter

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan are joining hands for a ‘big scale spectacle’ film. The film is now titled Chandu Champion and the makers have announced that it will release on June 14, 2024

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) shared the title and release date of the movie on Twitter.

The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2021's cricket-drama 83.

According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Karthik can be seen in last week’s release Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani.

