Kartik Aaryan completes shooting of Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'

February 01, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has completed shooting for Chandu Champion, his upcoming movie with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star shared the update with fans and followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Aaryan, who was on a strict diet for his role as a sports hero in the film, shared a video from the film's wrap party where Khan is seen feeding the actor the rasmalai sweet.

Aaryan started shooting for Chandu Champion in July 2023. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

According to the makers, Chandu Champion is based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. It is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. It is expected to hit the screens on June 14.

