ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Children’s Day with young fans at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ screening

Published - November 15, 2024 10:29 am IST

In a video he shared on Instagram, Aaryan can be seen capturing the moment as the children sing ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’ in unison

The Hindu Bureau

Kartik Aaryan | Photo Credit: SAKCHAI LALIT

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan made Children’s Day memorable for young fans by attending a special screening of his latest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor joined the celebration, which was organized exclusively for children and featured fun interactions and lively performances.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ movie review: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are underutilised in this drab horror comedy

Aaryan, who reprises his fan-favorite character Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, danced alongside the kids to the film’s popular title track, engaging them in the movie’s signature moves, including the famous “call me” hand gesture. In a video he shared on Instagram, Aaryan can be seen capturing the moment as the children sing “Hare Krishna Hare Rama” in unison.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has been a box-office success since its release on November 1, 2024, grossing over ₹315 crore globally. The film sees Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit join the franchise, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US