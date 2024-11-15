 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Children’s Day with young fans at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ screening

In a video he shared on Instagram, Aaryan can be seen capturing the moment as the children sing ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’ in unison

Published - November 15, 2024 10:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan | Photo Credit: SAKCHAI LALIT

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan made Children’s Day memorable for young fans by attending a special screening of his latest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor joined the celebration, which was organized exclusively for children and featured fun interactions and lively performances.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ movie review: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are underutilised in this drab horror comedy

Aaryan, who reprises his fan-favorite character Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, danced alongside the kids to the film’s popular title track, engaging them in the movie’s signature moves, including the famous “call me” hand gesture. In a video he shared on Instagram, Aaryan can be seen capturing the moment as the children sing “Hare Krishna Hare Rama” in unison.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has been a box-office success since its release on November 1, 2024, grossing over ₹315 crore globally. The film sees Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit join the franchise, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika.

Published - November 15, 2024 10:29 am IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.