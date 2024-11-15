Kartik Aaryan celebrates Children’s Day with young fans at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ screening

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan made Children’s Day memorable for young fans by attending a special screening of his latest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor joined the celebration, which was organized exclusively for children and featured fun interactions and lively performances.

Aaryan, who reprises his fan-favorite character Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, danced alongside the kids to the film’s popular title track, engaging them in the movie’s signature moves, including the famous “call me” hand gesture. In a video he shared on Instagram, Aaryan can be seen capturing the moment as the children sing “Hare Krishna Hare Rama” in unison.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has been a box-office success since its release on November 1, 2024, grossing over ₹315 crore globally. The film sees Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit join the franchise, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika.