Kartik Aaryan begins filming for Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'

July 13, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up

PTI

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan.

Titled Chandu Champion, the film is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Aaryan took to Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared the news along with a photo with the 83 director.

"Shubhaarambh. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion," the 32-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2021's cricket drama 83.

According to the makers, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Aaryan's latest theatrical release is Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which released last month, has raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

