Kartik Aaryan: ‘Ayushmann does films about men with defects; I do films about women with defects’

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his next film with Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal reboot directed by Imtiaz Ali.

During a recent interview with Radio City, the actor was asked about comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kartik replied that their movies are based on different ideologies and answered, “It happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects, while I do films about women with defects!”

Sara appeared confused by the answer, even as Kartik laughed over his answer and then explained to her that he was referring to the characters in his previous films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sara went to ask him what was the ‘defect’ in her character in Love Aaj Kal, to which Kartik answered with the title of a song from the film: Haan Main Galat.

Twitter did not take kindly to the actor’s answer, as he had even earlier come in for criticism for the themes in his films. His previous flick Pati Patni Aur Woh also faced controversy for a scene that made fun of marital rape, which was then later removed.

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on February 14, Valentine’s Day. It is touted as a spiritual remake of the 2009 film of the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.