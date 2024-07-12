Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ kick-starts production with pooja ceremony; to commence shoot on July 15

Sardar 2, the sequel to actor Karthi and director PS Mithran’s hit 2022 film, kick-started production this week with a pooja ceremony.

The film, produced by Prince Pictures, will begin its shoot on Monday, July 15, announced the makers.

Sardar, a spy action thriller, featured Karthi in dual roles, as a father and son. It told the story of how a cop, striving hard to rise above the reputation of being a national traitor’s son, learns of his father’s secrets and a bigger conspiracy at play.

The film’s cast featured Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the names of the cast members who are set to return for the sequel.

Notably, as a major change in the crew, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has replaced GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for the sequel, while Vijay Velukutty will edit the film instead of Ruben. George C Williams returns as the cinematographer.

S Lakshman Kumar produces Sardar 2 under his Prine Pictures banner.