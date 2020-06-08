Karthik Subbaraj teams up with Vikram and Dhruv for ‘Chiyaan 60’

Actor Vikram, who was last seen in Kadaram Kondan, will be joining hands with director Karthik Subbaraj for the first time in the upcoming yet-untitled, Chiyaan 60. Interestingly, the film will also see his son Dhruv in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, director Karthik Subbaraj made the news official saying, “Happy to announce that my next directorial after Jagame Thandhiram is Chiyaan 60. Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir and Dhruv Vikram. And it will be an Anirudh musical. So excited for this film.”

To be produced by 7 Screen Studio, the film marks Vikram’s first on-screen collaboration with Dhruv, who made his debut with last year’s Aditya Varma, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Anirudh Ravichander, who has worked with Subbaraj in Petta, has been roped in to compose music for Chiyaan 60. The details regarding cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj awaits the release of Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush. The film was supposed to release this May but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also producing the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin, whose teaser was released earlier today. Vikram, on the other hand, has Cobra with director Ajay Gnanamuthu and Dhruva Natchathiram with Gautham Menon in the pipeline.