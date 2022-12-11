Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda’ sequel is ‘Jigarthanda Double X’; teaser to be out soon

December 11, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

A “kind of a teaser video” is set to be unveiled by the makers this evening

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the 2014 film [left] and the title announcement poster of ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ [right] | Photo Credit: Stone Bench Films

A sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda was announced earlier this year. The filmmaker took to Twitter today to announce the new film is titled Jigarthanda Double X and that “a kind of a teaser” video of the film will be unveiled this evening.

According to reports, the new film stars Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. It remains unknown at the moment if the story will continue from the events of the first film, or if it is a standalone project but reports suggest that the story is set in Madurai. The teaser video might offer more clarity about the cast, crew, and setting of the film.

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. The film had music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The story followed an aspiring filmmaker trying to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. During his research, he gets caught by a merciless gangster, Sethu. A gruesome story unravels with many twists and turns.

The film got Bobby Simha a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Vivek Harshan was awarded one for Best Editing. Meanwhile, Karthik’s last release was the Vikram-starrer  Mahaan.

