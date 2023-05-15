ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, gets a release date

May 15, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for ‘Jigarthanda’ is also handling music for ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/Twitter

We had previously reported that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is next working on a film titled Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The release date of the film has now been announced by the makers.

Sharing a promo video, the makers of Jigarthanda DoubleX announced that the film will hit theatres this Diwali.

ALSO READ
Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda Double X’: A ‘kind of teaser’ featuring SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence out

It’s currently unclear if the film is a direct sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda. The 2014 film starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. The film got Bobby Simha a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Vivek Harshan was awarded one for Best Editing.

Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for Jigarthanda is also handling music for Jigarthanda DoubleX. The new film has cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films and Kathiresan of Five Star Creations are producing Jigarthanda DoubleX.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US