Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, gets a release date

Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for ‘Jigarthanda’ is also handling music for ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’

May 15, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’

First look poster of ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/Twitter

We had previously reported that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is next working on a film titled Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The release date of the film has now been announced by the makers.

Sharing a promo video, the makers of Jigarthanda DoubleX announced that the film will hit theatres this Diwali.

ALSO READ
Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda Double X’: A ‘kind of teaser’ featuring SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence out

It’s currently unclear if the film is a direct sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda. The 2014 film starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. The film got Bobby Simha a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Vivek Harshan was awarded one for Best Editing.

Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for Jigarthanda is also handling music for Jigarthanda DoubleX. The new film has cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films and Kathiresan of Five Star Creations are producing Jigarthanda DoubleX.

