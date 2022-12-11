Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda Double X’: A ‘kind of teaser’ featuring SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence out

December 11, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The film headlined by SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence started shooting today

The Hindu Bureau

SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence from the teaser video | Photo Credit: Think Music India

A sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda was announced earlier this year. The film, now titled Jigarthanda Double X, started shooting earlier today, and to commemorate the same, a special teaser video was also released by the makers.

The video, called by the makers as ‘a kind of teaser’, shows SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence having a face-off like that of a Western film. According to reports, Nimisha Sajayan is also a part of the film. In a similar fashion to that of the first film, the teaser shows Raghava resorting to use camera as a weapon against an overpowering enemy.

The film has cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. The film had music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The story followed an aspiring filmmaker trying to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. During his research, he gets caught by a merciless gangster, Sethu. A gruesome story unravels with many twists and turns.

The film got Bobby Simha a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Vivek Harshan was awarded one for Best Editing. Meanwhile, Karthik’s last release was the Vikram-starrer  Mahaan.

