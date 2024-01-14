Karthik Subbaraj to produce Eelam Tamil filmmaker’s ‘Neelira’

January 14, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Production’s next film is titled Neelira. The movie will be helmed by Eelam Tamil filmmaker Someetharan, who has also written the movie.

Neelira is touted to be based on the incidents from the Sri Lankan civil war. Naveen Chandra is set to play the lead in the film. The actor was recently seen in Karthik’s Jigarthanda Double X. Vidhu, another actor from Karthik’s lates movie, is also a part of Neelira. The film’s tagline reads, A Long Night.

Kapila Venu, Sanath, Roopa Koduvayur, Rohit D Kokate, and Sidhu Kumaresan are the other members of the movie. Selvaratnam Pratheepan is the cinematographer of the movie while Radha Sridhar, known for films such as Hey Sanamika, and Ammu, is the editor. K is the music director.