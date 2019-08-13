Movies

Karthik Subbaraj announces film with Keerthy Suresh

The National Award-winning actor’s next is said to be a thriller set in Kodaikanal

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj recently announced that he will team up with Dhanush for a thriller. Quickly on the heels of that project, the filmmaker has now decided to collaborate with Keerthy Suresh on the back of her recent National Award for Best Actress.

The Mahanati star will work with Subbaraj on a film-centric project under the Stone Bench Films banner and it will be directed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic. The untitled film has cinematography by Kharthik Palani and music by Santhosh Narayanan. It is touted to be a ‘mystery thriller’ and filming will start in September 2019.

Currently, Keerthy, whose last film was Vijay’s Sarkar, is shooting for two Telugu films.as well as Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Tamil cinema
