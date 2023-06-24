Karthi wraps up shooting for Raju Murugan’s ‘Japan’

June 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Raju Murugan ofJokerand Gypsy fame is teaming up with Karthi for a film titled Japan. It’s now known that Karthi has completed shooting for the film are only a few patchwork shots are left to be completed.

Japan stars Anu Emmanuel as the female lead and also features Telugu actor Sunil and filmmaker Vijay Milton in pivotal roles. The action comedy is scheduled to release this Deepavali.

Japan has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Anbariv. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the film marks its sixth collaboration with Karthi after Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sultan.

Watch the film’s promo here...

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.