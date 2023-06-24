ADVERTISEMENT

Karthi wraps up shooting for Raju Murugan’s ‘Japan’

June 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The action comedy is scheduled to release this Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi in a still from ‘Japan’ | Photo Credit: @DreamWarriorpic/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Raju Murugan ofJokerand Gypsy fame is teaming up with Karthi for a film titled Japan. It’s now known that Karthi has completed shooting for the film are only a few patchwork shots are left to be completed.

ALSO READ
Karthi’s ‘Japan’ gets a release date; makers release promo video

Japan stars Anu Emmanuel as the female lead and also features Telugu actor Sunil and filmmaker Vijay Milton in pivotal roles. The action comedy is scheduled to release this Deepavali. 

Japan has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Anbariv. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the film marks its sixth collaboration with Karthi after Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sultan.

Watch the film’s promo here...

